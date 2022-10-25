(Bloomberg) -- One of China’s largest non-state conglomerates told analysts that it’s targeting to sell as much as $11 billion of assets within the next 12 months, amid efforts to bolster both its balance sheet and investor confidence.

Fosun International Ltd.’s management said during a Monday briefing it plans to dispose of 50 billion to 80 billion yuan of non-core assets as it works to focus on its consumer-discretionary business, Citigroup Inc. analysts including George Choi wrote in a report. The conglomerate considers its core assets to be its listed pharmaceutical, retail and tourism arms as well as insurer Fidelidade, according to the investment bank.

Shanghai-based Fosun, whose business spans from the Club Med resort chain to French fashion house Lanvin, has been under investor scrutiny regarding its liquidity since Moody’s Investors Service wrote in June about the company’s funding pressures. The credit rater put Fosun on watch for further downgrade Sept. 30, citing “elevated refinancing risk.”

Moody’s lowered its rating a step deeper into junk territory on Tuesday, saying Fosun has weak liquidity at the holding-company level and insufficient cash to cover debt maturing over the next 12 months. Moody’s grades are now unsolicited, it said. Fosun disclosed earlier this week it notified Moody’s to terminate business cooperation and said it stopped providing the ratings firm with relevant information.

Fosun’s shares and dollar bonds have fallen sharply since the June report amid debt-repayment worries at both the company and other high-yield borrowers in China. Some of Fosun’s notes are below 50 cents on the dollar, well into distressed territory. Its stock has dropped more than 40% this year, recently hitting levels not seen in a decade. Fosun’s shares and shorter-term bonds rose Tuesday, outpacing markets overall.

The company held the analyst briefing just days after announcing a pending deal to sell its majority stake in a Chinese metals firm’s parent for as much as 16 billion yuan ($2.2 billion). Completing the divestiture “will enable Fosun to redeploy its resources toward better uses,” wrote Citi’s Choi.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that Fosun is reviewing its holdings in European financial institutions as the firm explores way to raise money for debt repayment, according to people familiar with the matter.

Fosun management said during Monday’s analyst event that the firm aims to gradually repay outstanding senior notes and increase bank borrowings, according to Citi’s research report. It added Fosun recently entered into strategic agreements with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and HSBC Holdings Plc, two of Asia’s biggest lenders.

Fosun’s external public relations didn’t have an immediate comment when reached Tuesday and an email to Fosun’s investor-relations department wasn’t immediately responded to.

