(Bloomberg) -- The exuberance in Chinese stocks is fading, as increasing tensions with the U.S., the central bank’s clampdown on easy money and a drop in retail sales added up as reasons to start selling.

The CSI 300 Index fell 1.6% as of the mid-day break, heading for the first three-day loss since May. Crowd favorite Kweichow Moutai Co. -- the most valuable company listed in mainland China -- lost as much as 6.5%, dragging down an index of consumer shares by most in four months. The ChiNext Index, which had earlier this week turned hotter than any benchmark in the world, fell as much as 2.4%.

This month’s stock rally in China had pushed the value of the country’s market to almost $10 trillion, a level that marked the top of the equity bubble five years ago. Policy makers have since taken steps to rein in speculation in equities, including effectively withdrawing liquidity from the financial system. The impact showed in Wednesday’s smallest increase in stock leverage since late June.

“Retail sales came worse than expected, which hurts sentiment towards some consumer stocks,” said Daniel So, a strategist at CMB International Securities Ltd. “A stabilizing economy means the scale of monetary easing may be smaller than expected. Ample liquidity was one of the key reasons for markets to jump.”

The Chinese economy returned to growth in the second quarter, expanding a better-than-expected 3.2%. While industrial output rose 4.8% from a year earlier, retail sales shrank 1.8%, weaker than a projected 0.5% increase. That suggests the recovery is still largely industry-driven, with consumer sentiment remaining fragile.

The yuan weakened 0.1% to 6.9980 per dollar after the data.

