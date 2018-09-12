China’s Funding to Economy Rises in August on Policy Support

(Bloomberg) -- China’s broadest measure of new credit expanded, as earlier policy easing started to take effect.

Aggregate financing stood at 1.5 trillion yuan ($221 billion) in August, the People’s Bank of China said Wednesday, compared with an estimated 1.30 trillion yuan in a Bloomberg survey and 1.04 trillion yuan in July

New yuan loans stood at 1.3 trillion yuan, versus a projected 1.40 trillion yuan and 1.45 trillion yuan last month

Broad M2 money supply increased 8.2 percent, compared with a forecast 8.6 percent

China’s credit growth has been sluggish for months as a multi-year campaign to slow debt growth squeezed shadow banking and hurt people’s appetite for risk. As the trade conflict with the U.S. intensifies, policy makers have loosened monetary policy and eased regulatory requirements on banks to encourage lending.

"Earlier easing policy has shown some effects as credit growth recovered from rapid declines in past months. Still, financing is difficult as risk appetite remains low," said Nie Wen, an economist at Huabao Trust Co. in Shanghai.

