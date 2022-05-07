(Bloomberg) -- China’s foreign exchange reserves fell for the fourth straight month in April, as capital outflow pressures grew and the yuan weakened.

Reserves fell to $3.1197 trillion in April from March’s $3.188 trillion, the People’s Bank of China said Saturday in a statement. That compares with the median estimate of $3.13 trillion in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The value of gold assets decreased to $119.731 billion from $121.7 billion in March.

China in late April moved to limit the drop in the yuan by cutting the amount of money that banks need to keep in reserve for their foreign-currency holdings. The move came after the yuan declined to the lowest level against the dollar in 17 months in reaction to a small but growing Covid-19 outbreak in Beijing.

The Chinese yuan fell below 6.7 against a surging dollar on Friday, hitting an 18-month low in offshore trades.

