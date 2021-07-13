(Bloomberg) -- China’s national carbon market, which will become the world’s largest emissions trading system, will finally begin trading on Friday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The system, which will initially cover more than 2,200 companies in China’s power sector, is now ready to commence operations, according to the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private details. The marker has encountered a series of previous delays and missed a June 30 deadline to launch.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment, which oversees the carbon market, didn’t respond to a faxed request for comment. A spokesperson for the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange, which will host trading, declined to comment.

The program was announced more than three years ago, and takes over from regional pilot projects that have been around even longer. This year it will cover power companies that account for about half of the country’s and 14% of the world’s energy-related emissions. China’s market will eventually grow to encompass more industries, such as steel- and cement-makers.

