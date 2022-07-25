(Bloomberg) -- Chinese battery maker Gotion High-Tech Co. raised $685 million after pricing its global depositary receipts in Switzerland at the bottom of a marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company sold 22.8 million GDRs at $30 each, the people said, asking not be identified because the information is not public. They were marketed between $30 and $30.28 each. Each GDR represents five of the Shenzhen-listed company’s ordinary shares.

A representative for Gotion couldn’t immediately comment.

The offering is the largest so far among the four China-listed companies that have been rushing to sell shares in Zurich this week. They’re taking advantage of the newly expanded Shanghai-London Stock Connect program, which makes it easier for firms registered on one exchange to offer depository receipts on the other.

Building materials manufacturer Keda Industrial Group Co. and Ningbo Shanshan Co., a maker of lithium battery products, raised $173 million and $319 million, respectively, while battery maker Gem Co. may raise as much as $245 million. The four companies are slated to start trading in Zurich on July 28.

Founded in 2006, Gotion makes batteries for electric vehicles and has research centers in China, Singapore, the US, Germany and Japan, according to its website. Volkswagen AG became its largest shareholder in 2020 with a 1.1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) deal.

China International Capital Corp. and Haitong International Securities Group Ltd. are joint global coordinators in Gotion’s GDR sale.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.