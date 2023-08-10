(Bloomberg) -- China’s northeastern grain basket is bracing for more rains and flooding brought on by Typhoon Khanun, as producers struggle to recover from the impact of an earlier storm that ravaged farmland and destroyed crops.

Heavy rains are expected in parts of China’s northeast that includes the provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning, and the Inner Mongolia region, in the next few days. Local governments are making urgent preparations to secure agriculture production and minimize crop losses in an area that produces almost 30% of China’s grain.

Although the full picture of the damage sustained so far isn’t clear, recent flooding has inundated corn and rice crops, as well as wrecking greenhouses and livestock pens, according to a slew of notices released by local agriculture bureaus this week.

Typhoon Khanun made landfall in South Korea earlier Thursday and heavy rains are expected to lash parts of northeast China through Sunday. It’s the sixth such storm of the year and follows hard on the heels of Typhoon Doksuri, which claimed dozens of lives in northern China.

The government in Heilongjiang warned in an emergency notice on Tuesday of a “hard battle” to ensure agriculture production. In Jilin, the farm bureau said “risks from the impact of Typhoon Khanun are mounting, leading to huge pressure on agricultural disaster prevention and rescue work.”

Bureaus in Liaoning and Inner Mongolia have urged farmers to plant alternative crops with shorter life cycles, like vegetables and oats, on farmland devastated by flooding.

