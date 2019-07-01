(Bloomberg) -- People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said the country’s economic growth rate is close to its potential, and there currently is no inflationary or deflationary pressure.

China’s economic growth will continue to moderate as labor supply shrinks, local officials place less stress on the growth of gross domestic product and environmental protections get tougher, Yi said in a speech in Helsinki Monday.

Gauges of activity in China’s manufacturing sector in June showed the economy remains fragile, underlining the need for the truce with the U.S. forged at the weekend to be a lasting one. Yi pointed to the growing importance of consumption as a driver for growth, and added that he expects the current account surplus to be below 1% of GDP this year.

Yi said last month that there’s “tremendous room” for monetary policy to adjust if the trade war with the U.S. worsens.

