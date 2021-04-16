(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.

  • China joins U.S. as engine of global recovery with record growth
  • Analysis by Bloomberg Economics suggests global economic activity continued its recovery in March and early April
  • A senior IMF official warns China tech decoupling would slash global GDP
  • Biden confronts decades of union decline in bid to boost pay
  • The ECB is seen slowing bond-buying by July as vaccinations pick up, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists
  • Taiwan and South Korea, two of the world’s biggest makers of semiconductors, show early symptoms of “Dutch disease” as their reliance on the tiny electronic components deepens amid a global chip crunch

