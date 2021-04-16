Apr 16, 2021
China’s Growth, Tech Decoupling, ECB Bond Buying: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.
- China joins U.S. as engine of global recovery with record growth
- Analysis by Bloomberg Economics suggests global economic activity continued its recovery in March and early April
- A senior IMF official warns China tech decoupling would slash global GDP
- Biden confronts decades of union decline in bid to boost pay
- The ECB is seen slowing bond-buying by July as vaccinations pick up, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists
- Taiwan and South Korea, two of the world’s biggest makers of semiconductors, show early symptoms of “Dutch disease” as their reliance on the tiny electronic components deepens amid a global chip crunch
