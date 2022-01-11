(Bloomberg) -- China’s Guangxi region resumed customs clearance Jan. 10 at three border crossings with Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh after thousands of transport trucks were stranded for weeks.

Guangxi authorities halted customs clearance at the border crossings beginning Dec. 21 to review and boost Covid-19 prevention and control, Vietnam’s trade ministry reported on its website. The customs processing resumed at border crossings in China’s Dongxing City bordering Vietnam’s Mong Cai city, it said.

Guangxi officials will prioritize processing goods at the border gates, especially produce and frozen products, Vietnam’s ministry said. The border crossings are crucial for bilateral trade, it said.

