(Bloomberg) -- China’s southern metropolis Guangzhou ordered residents in one of its neighborhoods to stay home to contain an outbreak from becoming more widespread.

Households in an area spanning five streets within the Liwan district have been barred from leaving their homes except for selected family members to buy daily necessities, the city government said in a notice on its official WeChat on Saturday. There was no mention of the length of the lockdown, or the number of people that were affected.

Authorities also ordered all schools in Liwan, as well as some areas in several other Guangzhou districts to suspend most in-person lessons. Indoor stadiums, wholesale markets and entertainment facilities in the affected areas were also closed, while dine-in services were banned at restaurants.

Guangzhou started taking measures to contain the spread since May 21 when confirmed cases and asymptomatic infections began showing up in the city, the government said in a separate notice. It reported 12 local asymptomatic infections and four imported infections on Saturday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.