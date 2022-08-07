(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese resort island of Hainan has placed more cities, including the provincial capital, into lockdown as a Covid outbreak spreads, stranding tens of thousands of tourists in one of the nation’s most popular holiday destinations.

The virus has swept across the island, with the beach resort of Sanya, which was locked down on Saturday, reporting 413 cases Sunday. The provincial capital Haikou -- a major flight hub for the island -- was also placed into lockdown, while Wanning and Qionghai were in “static management,” a term commonly used when referring to lockdowns.

As of Saturday, 25,000 tourists were stuck in hotels in Sanya, according to a briefing by the provincial government on Sunday. Arrangements have been made for more than 3,000 tourists at Sanya Phoenix International Airport to stay at nearby hotels. The stranded travelers will have to pay half the room bill this week.

Meantime, China has shortened the length of suspensions for inbound airline flights that carry passengers infected with Covid. The so-called circuit breaker for flights that bring in five people with Covid, or 4% of the total passenger load, has been cut to one week, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.

Authorities have been adjusting restrictions to staunch some of the fallout for the world’s second-largest economy, while remaining committed to its core Covid Zero policy. As omicron sub-variants become ever-more infectious, Xi’s zero tolerance resolve is growing stronger -- leading many experts to warn the approach could continue well beyond 2022.

In June, China cut in half the length of time inbound travelers must spend in quarantine to 10 days, making it easier for citizens to return and foreign companies to tend to business in the world’s second-largest economy after 2 1/2-years of isolation.

