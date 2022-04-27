(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese city of Hangzhou, home to tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., will start mass testing for Covid-19, urging residents to be tested every 48 hours.

The testing drive will cover most of the city’s downtown area, with 10,000 free sites to be set up, the municipal government said in a statement late Wednesday.

The move comes as China faces an unprecedented challenge to the Covid Zero measures deployed to stamp out infections. Yiwu, a city of 1.9 million people known for its production of Christmas decorations, was locked down on Wednesday.

Twin outbreaks in Shanghai and Beijing have shown some signs of stabilizing. Coronavirus infections in Shanghai have dropped to the lowest in three weeks, while the number of new cases in Beijing remained below 50, according to the latest figures.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.