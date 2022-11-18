(Bloomberg) -- China investors have been raising bets on healthcare stocks amid rising coronavirus infections in recent days, indicating it may be too early to go all in on the reopening theme.

Some travel and consumption beneficiaries that jumped early this month on optimism over easing pandemic-related curbs have stalled, while drug and medical device makers have gained. A resurgence of Covid-19 may be the trigger, with China’s daily infections climbing back toward a record.

China’s Covid Cases Near Record High in Test for Looser Rules

Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co. has advanced nearly 50% since the start of November, when rumors that China was planning an exit from Covid Zero first started to circulate. Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., which makes ventilators, has risen 17%.

Meanwhile Shanghai International Airport Co. is now little changed on the month as initial enthusiasm over reopening has faded. Huatian Hotel Group Co. is still up about 20% in November, even though it has tumbled 17% in the past three days.

Patient monitor makers Edan Instruments Inc. and Guangdong Biolight Meditech Co. each climbed as much as 20% on Friday after authorities vowed to build more hospitals. Pharmacies have rallied as the government stresses it will also ensure supply of drugs, vaccines and other medical goods.

Among other health stocks, Walvax Biotechnology Co., which is developing an mRNA booster, and China Meheco Co., which has a pact to distribute Pfizer Inc.’s Covid pill, are up more than 20% each since the reopening chatter. Cemetery and funeral facilities operator Fu Shou Yuan International Group Ltd. has gained more than 40% this month in Hong Kong.

