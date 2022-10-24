(Bloomberg) -- Monday’s epic selloff in Chinese assets was front-page news from Hong Kong to London and New York.

But for Chinese state media, it’s as if the rout never happened.

Instead, the country’s top financial newspapers dedicated the bulk of their front pages to official news articles about President Xi Jinping. These included his meeting with top military leaders and Communist Party officials’ interpretation of Xi’s keynote report at the Party Congress.

The Shanghai Securities News had a brief story on its fourth page about domestic shares declining, without giving a reason. There was no mention of the plunge in offshore Chinese equities or the slump in the currency. China Securities Journal, the country’s flagship securities newspaper, and Shenzhen-based Securities Times, didn’t cover the market reaction to the outcome of the Party Congress.

Chinese stocks sank by the most since 2008 in Hong Kong and the yuan fell to a 14-year-low on Monday amid concern Xi’s increased dominance over the nation’s top political bodies will be detrimental to the economy and private enterprise. Foreign investors sold a record net 17.9 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) of mainland shares via trading links with Hong Kong.

Reasons for the the rout were also hard to find on China’s tightly controlled social media. On WeChat, users posted screenshots of tumbling internet company stock prices. While some linked the slump to “politics,” most didn’t offer an explanation.

There was no mention of the selloff on Weibo’s top 50 trending list Tuesday morning. The top three items on the social media platform were an explanation of the meaning of common prosperity, official comments about anti-corruption and a propaganda video on China’s development blueprint set at the Party Congress.

Any reference to the rout under the hashtag “A shares,” which refers to mainland listed equities, appeared to be censored on Twitter-like Weibo.

“They won’t let you post anything as long as you tell the truth,” one user wrote.

