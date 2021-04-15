(Bloomberg) -- China’s holdings of U.S. Treasuries rose in February to the highest since mid-2019 as yields climbed thanks to prospects of more stimulus for an American economy increasingly recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Asian nation’s holdings -- the second-largest foreign holder behind Japan -- increased by $9 billion in Feb. to $1.1 trillion, the highest total since July 2019, according to figures from the Treasury Department released Thursday. It was the fourth straight monthly increase, the longest buying streak since 2017.

Japan’s holdings fell $18.5 billion to $1.26 trillion, the sixth decline in seven months, with total foreign holdings of U.S. government debt declining to $7.1 trillion.

China’s buying came in the middle of the worst quarter for Treasuries since 1980, with the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index posting a 1.8% drop in February alone. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield increased about 34 basis points during the month to 1.40% and stood at around 1.54% on Thursday.

The U.S. dollar rose during the month by about 0.48%. China’s foreign-exchange holdings dropped 0.2% during the month to $3.2 trillion, according to official data.

