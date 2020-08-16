(Bloomberg) --

The Chinese army has released footage of its Hong Kong garrison firing cannons and torpedoes in a drill in the South China Sea amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington over the status of the former British colony.

The People’s Liberation Army recently tested the weaponry, including a torpedo launch from the vessel Huizhou that successfully hit its target, according to a Weibo post by CCTV on Sunday. The exercise follows the deployment by the U.S. Navy of a carrier strike group to the area to conduct maritime air-defense operations.

The PLA’s one and a half minute video captures the army’s reaction to an order to attack an enemy submarine. The exercise also included helicopter operations, anti-terrorism and anti-piracy drills, and emergency rescue training, according to the Weibo post.

