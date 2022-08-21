(Bloomberg) -- Huatai Securities Co. is joining rivals to secure licenses for stock deals and trading in Zurich and Frankfurt as Chinese firms seek to build a greater presence in European markets amid growing tension between Beijing and Washington.

China’s second-largest brokerage is seeking to add to its existing London Stock Exchange trading membership to build up its business in global depository receipts and help Chinese firms raise capital across Europe, according to Levin Wang, the chief executive officer of Huatai Financial Holdings (HK) Ltd.

“We need to secure our leadership in the GDR market, aiming for winning the most joint global coordinator roles and the strongest market making in secondary markets,” he said in a recent interview. “We have aggressive plans in Swiss and German licenses.”

A cross-border listing program was this year expanded to link Zurich and Frankfurt with Shanghai and Shenzhen, creating new venues for Chinese firms to raise capital in continental Europe. At the same time, an impasse over auditing rules between the US and China is cutting off fundraising in New York and prompting several Chinese bellwether firms to pull their listings from the city. Strict Covid containment policies in Hong Kong is also limiting the ability to list in the Asian financial hub.

So far, Chinese deals in Europe have all been secondary share sales. Four Chinese companies raised a total of $1.6 billion on Switzerland’s Six Swiss Exchange just last month, while at least another six have announced their intention to do so.

Other Chinese brokers, including Citic Securities Co. and Haitong Securities Co., are also considering applying for licenses in Germany to offer various types of investment banking services there and across the European Union, people familiar with the matter have said. The deliberations are ongoing and subject to change, the people said. China International Capital Corp. announced last month that the bank had become a member of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Secondary share sales in Europe are appealing to Chinese companies because of favorable valuations and an easier legal structure between fungible, or interchangeable, GDRs and their shares at home, said Wang.

The new interest in Europe could deal a blow to Hong Kong, which has been seen as a beneficiary of Chinese firms becoming less welcome in New York. Only $4.85 billion in IPOs were raised in the city during the first seven months of 2022, down 85% from a year earlier. Hong Kong’s stock exchange has seen earnings drop for five consecutive quarters due to weak IPO issuance and sliding trading.

The boss of Hong Kong’s stock exchange has shrugged off the competition from Europe, arguing the Shanghai links to Europe are a poor match for the city’s own direct trading connection to the Chinese A share market.

“It’s more of an arbitrage product and the demand of liquidity that we have in our market around the A share ecosystem is pretty high,” Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said in an interview Wednesday with Bloomberg Television. “We don’t see a lot of that still being developed in Europe. At this point, it’s a very different market.”

Shanghai and Shenzhen’s Stock Connect with Hong Kong saw an average daily trading of 104 billion yuan ($15.3 billion) northbound, and HK$33.2 billion ($4.2 billion) southbound in the first half of 2022, according to HKEX.

Wang said the IPO market in Hong Kong is likely to pick up in the second half as economic growth gradually recovers and as the more than 180 listing applications in the pipeline start coming to market. Doing a European share sale won’t preclude a future Hong Kong issuance for firms, he said.

The firm’s US unit, Huatai Securities (USA), has suffered from a dearth of underwriting IPOs over the past three years, but the brokerage remains committed to the US even though there’s no deal in sight between the US and China on an auditing agreement, according to Wang.

Revenue for the firm’s international business rose 42% in 2021 to 7.89 billion yuan ($1.2 billion).

Wang said regulators are still encouraging companies to list abroad to gain international capital and experience. However, the US rules right now aren’t as open as elsewhere, he said.

“Speaking as the head of a state-owned investment bank in Hong Kong, I have never received window guidance on how to do business,” said Wang. “Diplomatic direction or state policies are public, and we ought to be consistent on that with our government. One needs no teaching on that front. As for doing business, I received no guidance whatsoever.”

