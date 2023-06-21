(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese company plans to invest $1.5 billion in a cathode factory in Hungary, the latest big-ticket investment that the government says will make the eastern European Union nation a hub for the electric car industry.

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. will set up its first European factory in Hungary, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters on Wednesday.

Hungary has become a meeting point for premium German car manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz Group AG and BMW AG and Asian battery makers, mostly from China and South Korea. The government in Budapest says these investments, beyond helping to meet climate goals, also serve as a model for East-West economic cooperation at a time of tension.

But its close business ties with Russia and China, as well as a record of vetoing statements critical of Beijing, have led to criticism of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s administration from key allies such as the United States and the European Union.

“Europe can only be successful in this new economic era if instead an artificial decoupling between East and West, it aims for the closest possible cooperation,” Szijjarto said. “Hungary is a great example of this.”

As with some eastern European peers, Hungary has been a key car manufacturing site since the transition from communism more than 30 years ago.

Hungary has now vaulted to the regional lead when it comes to the transition to electric vehicles, with four of the 10 largest battery makers now having factories in the country or in the process of setting one up, Szijjarto said.

In the past seven years, Hungary has announced 51 investments in the electric vehicle industry valued at 4 trillion forint, or almost $12 billion, he said.

The biggest was from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd, which last year announced plans to build a €7.3 billion ($8 billion) battery plant in the eastern Hungarian city of Debrecen, in partnership with Mercedes Benz. The company cited the plant’s proximity to BMW, Stellantis NV and Volkswagen plants for the decision.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.