China’s Imports of U.S. Soybeans Jump to Highest Since April

China imported 1.68 million tons of U.S. soybeans in August, the most in four months, before top negotiators from the two countries meet in October in a further attempt to resolve their trade dispute.

China’s August purchases compare with 912,000 tons in July and 265,378 tons in August 2018.

Key Insights

Chinese companies could boost U.S. soybean purchases to meet a potential supply gap in the fourth quarter. Some companies received waivers to buy the commodity without paying retaliatory tariffs.

Any progress in trade talks could lead China to purchase more beans.

Still, the purchases may not be enough to cut U.S. soy inventories significantly as American farmers are set to harvest their crop.

Get More

China bought 6.68 million tons of soybeans from Brazil, the country’s largest supplier in August, up from 6.42 million tons in July.

Imports from Argentina in August were 655,000 tons, down from 1.07 million tons in July.

