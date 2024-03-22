(Bloomberg) -- New foreign investment into China slowed again in February, dealing a blow to policymakers’ recent efforts to lure more overseas capital to the world’s second-largest economy.

New actually utilized foreign investment into China was 102 billion yuan ($14.1 billion) last month, according to calculations based on figures provided by the Ministry of Commerce on Friday. That was down 27% compared to the same month in 2023.

Efforts to convince overseas companies to return to China since the nation reopened after years of Covid isolation are falling short. The continuing weakness highlights how foreign companies are putting less money into the country due to geopolitical tensions and higher interest rates elsewhere.

The Commerce Ministry said in a statement accompanying the numbers that fluctuations in investment data were normal, and the long-term outlook was strong with favorable conditions for investment.

Beijing’s efforts to woo back foreign capital has so far revolved around a series of action plans and warm language. China’s cabinet announced a 24-point plan in August to address concerns, Xi promised “heart-warming” measures last year during a trip to the US, while this week the government unveiled another set of policies to further open up the Chinese market to foreign firms.

Officials said they’d made progress on more than 60% of the 24-point plan at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday. Still, foreign business groups have been more critical, saying they are still waiting to see how many of the pledges, which include better access to government contracts and relaxed regulations on transferring data overseas, are implemented.

There’s also more incentive for multinationals to keep cash overseas, because advanced economies have been raising interest rates when Beijing has been cutting them to stimulate the economy. New actually utilized foreign investment was 1.1 trillion yuan ($153 billion) in 2023, 8% lower than the record in 2022.

