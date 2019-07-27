(Bloomberg) -- Profits at China’s industrial companies decreased, highlighting the headwinds faced by the world’s second-largest economy.

Industrial firms’ profits fell 3.1% in June from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on Saturday. Changes to how the data has been collected have made economists question the accuracy of the release.

Key Insights

China’s economic growth slowed to its weakest pace since 1992 in the second quarter, underlining the importance of trade talks due to resume in Shanghai next week. This will be the first in-person talks since the G-20 summit last in June.

Factories are under stress from slowing global demand, and the hurdle of higher tariffs as well as the pressure on profitability from the resurgence of deflationary risks in producer prices.

(Corrects headline and lead to show profits declined.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Kari Lindberg in Hong Kong at klindberg13@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Beth Thomas

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.