(Bloomberg) -- Profits at Chinese industrial firms rose last month for the first time since March as major cities like Shanghai reopened and the impact of Covid outbreaks and lockdowns on factory production, transport logistics and sales eased.

Industrial profits rose 0.8% in June from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday. For the first half of the year, profits were up 1%.

China’s economy improved in June as financial and trade hub Shanghai emerged from a crippling lockdown that began in March and as restrictions in several other cities were eased.

Industrial output rose 3.9% in June from a year earlier, up from May’s increase of 0.7%. But slowing gains in producer prices likely dragged on profits.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.