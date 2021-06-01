50m ago
China’s Infant-Care Stocks Extend Gains on Three-Child Policy
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese baby-related stocks extended gains for a second day after the nation’s surprise decision to allow all couples to have a third child.
Dairy firm Beingmate Co. jumped 10% in Shenzhen, while Fertility clinic service provider Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co. rose by a similar magnitude. Hubei Goto Biopharm Co., a manufacturer of steroid hormone active pharmaceutical ingredient, surged 6% and infant goods retailer Shanghai Aiyingshi Co. climbed 10%.
China’s new birth policy will boost companies ranging from infant product manufacturers to maternal service providers, analysts say. Citi expects the new rule will benefit lower-tier cities due to low child-raising costs.
Citi
- China’s further relaxation of its birth policy is well expected, and the new rule may give a bigger boost to birth rates in lower-tier cities given the lower costs of raising children, analysts including Tiffany Feng write in note
- New rule is however difficult to turn around birth downtrend, due to falling population base of females at childbearing age
- Citi prefers Feihe and Ausnutria, as the two are likely to benefit most give their higher exposure to lower cities
CICC
- The themes to find stocks that will benefit from the three-child policy include mother- and baby-care product manufacturers, maternity and parenting services providers, analysts including Fan Junhao write in note
- Consumption upgrade, digitalization and rising impact of domestic brands are the latest trends in China’s infant-related industries
- CICC prefers leading manufacturers of various infant-related products, including Winner Medical, C&S Paper, Hangzhou Haoyue Personal Care, Shanghai M&G Stationery, Pop Mart
- It also likes retailer Shanghai Aiyingshi and maternal service provider Aidigong Maternal & Child Health
Jefferies
- The new rule is positive, but it’s too early to conclude its effectiveness, analysts including Kerith Chen write in note
- Infant formula brands including Yili and Mengniu, diaper brands like Hengan should benefit first
- In a separate note, Jefferies analyst Mitsuko Miyasako expects the policy to benefit Japanese personal-care firm Pigeon due to its high China composition and high baby products composition
