(Bloomberg) -- Chinese baby-related stocks extended gains for a second day after the nation’s surprise decision to allow all couples to have a third child.

Dairy firm Beingmate Co. jumped 10% in Shenzhen, while Fertility clinic service provider Jinfa Labi Maternity & Baby Articles Co. rose by a similar magnitude. Hubei Goto Biopharm Co., a manufacturer of steroid hormone active pharmaceutical ingredient, surged 6% and infant goods retailer Shanghai Aiyingshi Co. climbed 10%.

China’s new birth policy will boost companies ranging from infant product manufacturers to maternal service providers, analysts say. Citi expects the new rule will benefit lower-tier cities due to low child-raising costs.

Citi

China’s further relaxation of its birth policy is well expected, and the new rule may give a bigger boost to birth rates in lower-tier cities given the lower costs of raising children, analysts including Tiffany Feng write in note

New rule is however difficult to turn around birth downtrend, due to falling population base of females at childbearing age

Citi prefers Feihe and Ausnutria, as the two are likely to benefit most give their higher exposure to lower cities

CICC

The themes to find stocks that will benefit from the three-child policy include mother- and baby-care product manufacturers, maternity and parenting services providers, analysts including Fan Junhao write in note

Consumption upgrade, digitalization and rising impact of domestic brands are the latest trends in China’s infant-related industries

CICC prefers leading manufacturers of various infant-related products, including Winner Medical, C&S Paper, Hangzhou Haoyue Personal Care, Shanghai M&G Stationery, Pop Mart

It also likes retailer Shanghai Aiyingshi and maternal service provider Aidigong Maternal & Child Health

Jefferies

The new rule is positive, but it’s too early to conclude its effectiveness, analysts including Kerith Chen write in note

Infant formula brands including Yili and Mengniu, diaper brands like Hengan should benefit first

In a separate note, Jefferies analyst Mitsuko Miyasako expects the policy to benefit Japanese personal-care firm Pigeon due to its high China composition and high baby products composition

