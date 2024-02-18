China’s JD.com Said to Explore Takeover of Currys: Telegraph

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. is the latest company to consider buying UK electronics retailer Currys Plc, the Telegraph newspaper reported Sunday.

JD.com has held informal, exploratory talks in recent weeks with Currys, the newspaper said, citing sources it didn’t identify. No specific details were provided in the report.

Currys said Saturday it rejected a preliminary offer of 62 pence a share from Elliott Advisors because it “significantly undervalued” the London-based company.

The bid was 32% higher than Friday’s closing price of 47.1 pence and would have valued Currys at about £700 million ($882 million). The shares have fallen more than 36% over the past year.

Read more: Currys CEO Lashes Out at UK Government on Taxes, Minimum Wage

Currys operates about 300 stores in the UK and employs more than 15,000 people. JD.com was once China’s No. 2 online retailer by value, but in recent years it has ceded ground to newcomers such as ByteDance Ltd.’s Douyin in the world’s largest internet market.

Emails to both companies seeking comment outside of normal business hours weren’t immediately returned.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.