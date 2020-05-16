(Bloomberg) --

Jilin City in northeastern China will temporarily close down all private clinics and hospital outpatient services from Sunday as its number of coronavirus cases increases, according to its health commission.

Shulan City in Jilin province was upgraded to a high-risk area on May 10, and it later placed over 8,000 residents under quarantine. More than 19,000 tests had been conducted in the city as of May 15.

Li Pengfei, party chief of Shulan City, was removed from his position.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for strengthened controls in China’s northeastern provinces as a growing cluster of infections near the Russia and North Korea borders threatens to become a second wave.



