47m ago
China’s Kaixin Nears 1000% Annual Gain on Electric Vehicle Rally
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A jump in premarket trading for Chinese electric vehicle maker Kaixin Auto Holdings will bring total gains to the stock close to the 1,000% mark as investors’ euphoria with the sector lifted industry shares across the globe.
Kaixin surged 50% in premarket trading Monday after gaining over 963% since the end of September as investor optimism ballooned amid Tesla Inc.’s S&P 500 inclusion last week.
Read more: Tesla Shatters Records in Climb to Nasdaq’s Top Performing Spot
The company also announced a deal earlier this month with China-based car e-tailer Haitaoche would take a controlling interest. Haitaoche is looking to cut deals with electronic vehicle manufacturers in China.
Kaixin’s market valuation has swelled to almost $400 million from about $40 million in September.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.