(Bloomberg) -- A jump in premarket trading for Chinese electric vehicle maker Kaixin Auto Holdings will bring total gains to the stock close to the 1,000% mark as investors’ euphoria with the sector lifted industry shares across the globe.

Kaixin surged 50% in premarket trading Monday after gaining over 963% since the end of September as investor optimism ballooned amid Tesla Inc.’s S&P 500 inclusion last week.

Read more: Tesla Shatters Records in Climb to Nasdaq’s Top Performing Spot

The company also announced a deal earlier this month with China-based car e-tailer Haitaoche would take a controlling interest. Haitaoche is looking to cut deals with electronic vehicle manufacturers in China.

Kaixin’s market valuation has swelled to almost $400 million from about $40 million in September.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.