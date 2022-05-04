(Bloomberg) -- Chinese tourism travel and spending plummeted over the national Labor Day holiday as the government’s stringent Covid Zero restrictions and fears of infection kept people at home.

Tourist spending over the five-day vacation period was 64.7 billion yuan ($9.8 billion), down 43% from last year, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Wednesday. The number of domestic tourist trips over the break fell to 160 million from 230 million last year, it added.

The data highlights the impact China’s efforts to halt the spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus has had on the world’s second-largest economy. Chinese factory and services activity contracted last month, according to data released over the weekend.

Travel in China was already down in March when the country’s biggest Covid-19 outbreak in two years prompted officials to lock down major cities, including Shenzhen. A lockdown of Shanghai at the end of that month stretched into April, and millions of people there are still subject to intense restrictions.

Read More: Shanghai Lockdown Exit Delayed by Stubborn Community Spread

Cities accounting for about 13% of China’s GDP have at least some districts officially designated high- or medium-risk, according to a Wednesday report from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Beijing reported 51 new cases Tuesday and is deploying tough measures to contain its Covid-19 outbreak, from repeat testing of most residents to barring access to public places without a negative result, as it seeks to avoid the chaos seen in Shanghai. The city also shut more than 60 subway stations on Wednesday.

Total cases in Shanghai are consistently falling -- 4,982 infections were reported for Tuesday, down from 5,669 the previous day -- with the vast majority of cases found in people in government-run quarantine centers, though community transmission outside of those facilities is persisting.

Government officials estimated ahead of the Labor Day break that passenger traffic over the holiday, which began Saturday, would plunge 62% from last year. They expected road traffic to drop by half while travel by plane could slump 77%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.