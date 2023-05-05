(Bloomberg) -- Earnings from Chinese companies have turned out to be less of a bang in the first full quarter since the country’s reopening, reinforcing a sense of caution among traders.

Profits at firms listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen grew 2.2% on average in the January-March period from a year earlier, data compiled by China International Capital Corp. show. While that reversed last year’s downtrend in earnings, which included a 6.5% slump in the final quarter, it’s a far cry from the days of double-digit growth seen just a few years ago.

The underwhelming performance is a setback for investors who had been betting on solid earnings to revive China’s equity rally. The benchmark CSI 300 Index has continued its downtrend as mainland markets reopened after the Labor Day holiday, suggesting traders are unimpressed by the surge in tourism spending as they worry more about the surprise weakness in the manufacturing sector.

“It is a difficult environment to say with certainty that China’s corporate earnings have reached a bottom,” said Elizabeth Kwik, investment director of Asian equities at abrdn. “Following the reopening, we have not seen a V-shaped economic rebound,” which has weighed on the mainland stock market, she added.

With the initial reopening euphoria long gone and earnings lackluster, the next market catalyst is looking elusive. Longer term, investors are wondering whether structural changes in China — from persistent tensions with the US and a shrinking population to a maturing consumer market — will mean they have to fundamentally lower their expectation on stock market returns.

Key equity gauges on the mainland and in Hong Kong have largely moved within a range since a three-month reopening rally fizzled out at the end of January. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has already erased about a third of its advance made during that period. Data on Friday showed China’s services sector expanded at a slower pace in April, adding to to concerns about the economy after a contraction in factory output.

Sectoral performances have diverged for first-quarter earnings, according to Bank of America’s analysis. Insurance, consumer staples and utilities recorded the highest growth, strategists including Willie Chan wrote in a May 3 note.

Shares of Kweichow Moutai Co. advanced for three straight sessions in late April after the baijiu bellwether’s better-than-expected 21% profit growth. Ping An Insurance Group Co. jumped 10% onshore on April 27 following a strong first-quarter earnings report.

Meantime, profits at industrial and material firms have suffered due to margin compression from supply chain disruptions and inventory adjustments.

“The guidance so far hasn’t really shown that much improvement,” said Ken Peng, head of Asia Pacific investment strategy at Citi Global Wealth Investments. While some leading market indicators such as margin lending suggest sentiment is improving, it’s uncertain whether that’s going to translate into better second-quarter earnings, he added.

Many market watchers still expect earnings to recover from here, though it would require a healthy rebound to drive stocks higher amid macro headwinds. UBS Securities expects earnings to bottom out in the first quarter and sees a 15% year-on-year growth in 2023 for mainland stocks.

Accommodative government policies and the recovery in consumption provide a backdrop for topline growth to accelerate, said Cameron Chui, Asia equity strategist at JPMorgan Private Bank. “With companies likely to keep costs and capital expenditure well managed, margins can be expected to expand.”

