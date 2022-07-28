Jul 28, 2022
China’s Leaders Call for Stabilizing Property at Key Meeting
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese leaders called for stabilizing the property market and ensuring the economy stays in a “reasonable range” in the second half of the year.
The Politburo, the Communist Party’s top decision-making body, urged efforts be made to “strive for the best outcome” for economic growth, according to a statement published by the official Xinhua news agency Thursday after a meeting.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.