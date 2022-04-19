(Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks will announce their benchmark lending rates on Wednesday, with many economists expecting a possible reduction after the central bank boosted liquidity and made repeated calls to lenders to lower borrowing costs.

A slight majority of 9 of the 16 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the one-year loan prime rate to be cut by 5-10 basis points from 3.7% when it’s announced by the People’s Bank of China at about 9:15 a.m. local time. Seven predict no change. The rate is based on quotes that 18 banks offer their best customers and submit to the central bank.

The PBOC has taken a number of steps recently to spur lending in the economy to help offset the economic damage of Covid lockdowns. A cut to the reserve requirement ratio this month will boost liquidity for banks, helping them lower borrowing costs. Another move by authorities urging banks to lower deposit rates -- which eases their funding costs -- also increased the likelihood of a drop in lending rates.

“The loan prime rate is likely to be lowered after the RRR cut and the encouragement for banks to lower the ceiling of deposit rates,” said Ming Ming, chief economist at Citic Securities Co. “This will be an important driver for credit growth expectations.”

The five-year LPR, a reference for long-term loans including mortgages, is forecast to drop to 4.55% from 4.6% by nine of the 13 economists in the survey.

The one-year LPR usually moves in lockstep with the MLF rate, which was left unchanged last week. However, the loan rate was cut in December even without a prior reduction in the MLF rate, after the PBOC cut the RRR by 50 basis points for most banks in the same month.

Economists also pointed to liquidity support coming from the PBOC’s transfer of 600 billion yuan of profit to the central government by mid-April, which the central bank said has the equivalent impact of a 25-basis point cut in the RRR.

China’s top leaders have called on banks to sacrifice some of their profits to support the real economy hit by the worst Covid outbreak since early 2020. The PBOC also outlined several measures on Monday asking lenders to extend more loans.

Those who forecast no change in the rate, however, say the RRR cut is too small -- being 25 basis points for most banks instead of 50 basis points as expected -- and too late to give banks an incentive to lower the LPR this month.

The RRR will take effect from April 25, according to the PBOC, and will free up only 530 billion yuan of long-term liquidity, lower than the the 1.2 trillion yuan unleashed in the previous reduction in December.

In addition, the PBOC may want to avoid a reduction in the five-year LPR, in order not to overstimulate the property market under the strategy that “housing is for living in, not speculation,” according to analysts at CSC Financial Co.

The PBOC has shown restraint in providing monetary stimulus over the past week, as economists pointed to the limitation of PBOC’s actions to help an economy struggling with weak demand, production restriction and supply chain bottlenecks.

(Updates with timing of interest rate announcement in second paragraph.)

