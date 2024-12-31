(Bloomberg) -- Li Auto Inc. intends to start deliveries of its first pure-electric minivan in March with the rollout of the Mega MPV, according to a statement from the Chinese automaker.

The seven-seat model was unveiled in November at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition in China and secured 10,000 pre-orders within two hours of its release.

Powered by Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.’s 1,000 kilometer (621 mile) capable Qilin battery, the Mega MPV can charge to 500 kilometers of range in just 12 minutes. It’s expected to have a starting price of under 600,000 yuan ($84,507).

