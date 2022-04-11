(Bloomberg) -- China’s Premier Li Keqiang issued a third warning about economic growth risks in less than a week, suggesting heightened concern about the outlook as widespread Covid lockdowns disrupt production and spending.

Authorities should “add a sense of urgency” when implementing existing policies, Li told local authorities at a seminar Monday. China will study and adopt stronger economic policies as needed to support the economy, he said.

The comments come days after similar warnings from Li, highlighting the toll the economy is taking from lockdowns and other virus control measures imposed to curb the latest wave of omicron outbreaks. Nomura Holdings Inc. economists said the risk of recession is rising in China, estimating that about 373 million people in 45 cities are now under full or partial lockdown, making up 40% of China’s gross domestic product

“Global markets may still underestimate the impact because much attention remains focused on the Russian-Ukraine conflict and U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes,” Lu Ting, Nomura’s chief China economist, and colleagues wrote in a Monday note.

With the central government making Covid containment a top policy priority, local politicians have an incentive to stick with strict controls ahead of a key leadership meeting later this year, the economists said.

Li said Monday that pro-growth measures should be brought forward and accelerated, including tax and fee cuts, sales and usage of special bonds, and incentives to keep jobs.

Local governments should tap their own policy potential to tailor targeted supportive measures according to local conditions, he said. In the meantime, they should prevent introducing and correct policies that are unfavorable to market expectations.

The lockdowns will have ripple effects on growth across the region and are putting global supply chains under strain. Congestion at China’s ports have worsened after Shanghai, where the country’s biggest port is located, imposed a city-wide shutdown. Ship-owners have been desperately trying to divert ships to other ports in the country to avoid a shortage of trucks and warehouse closures in Shanghai.

Li said that in the face of poor logistics due to Covid control measures, localities should attach great importance to its impact on the economy. Different places should strengthen inter-regional and inter-departmental coordination to ensure smooth international and domestic logistics, and maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains, he said.

The premier also urged the country to do a good job in spring planting of grains to ensure a harvest this year, which he says is the foundation for stabilizing prices.

Li told business leaders on April 7 that policy measures to stabilize growth should be strengthened. A day earlier, he chaired a State Council meeting which vowed to step up monetary policy action at an “appropriate time.”

