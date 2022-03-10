(Bloomberg) -- Premier Li Keqiang reiterated China’s support for cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while continuing to avoid criticizing the invasion ordered last month by President Vladimir Putin.

“On Ukraine, indeed the current situation there is grave and China is deeply concerned and aggrieved,” Li said in response to a question at his annual news briefing at the end of National People’s Congress meetings in Beijing. “We sincerely hope that the situation will ease and peace will return at an early date.”

Li didn’t respond to the part of the question in which the reporter pointed out that China hasn’t yet condemned the war or called it an “invasion,” which would imply a violation of the United Nations-guaranteed sovereignty Beijing says it upholds.

The remarks by Li hewed closely to statements by President Xi Jinping and top Chinese diplomats in the wake of Russia’s attack on its neighbor. China has sought to avoid taking a clear side in the war, urging talks and protecting civilians while abstaining from UN resolutions and voicing support for the “legitimate security concerns” cited by Putin to justify the assault.

Talks in Turkey between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba failed to make progress in halting the war. Kuleba said after the talks that the Russian side would continue to press its attack until Ukraine surrenders. Lavrov, for his own part, reiterated that Russia was seeking the demilitarization of Ukraine.

“We support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis,” Li said. “The pressing task now is preventing tensions from escalating or even getting out of control.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.