(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged local government officials from five coastal regions to introduce more pro-growth measures while saying the economy’s recovery remains fragile.

The places represented, all economic powerhouses and manufacturing hubs, need to continue shouldering the responsibility of helping the economy grow and ensuring China’s fiscal strength, Li said during a Thursday meeting according to state broadcaster CCTV. The officials at the gathering were from Shanghai city and Fujian, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces.

“The economy is recovering but its foundation is still not solid, and strenuous effort is required to stabilize the economy,” Li said, according to the report. The coastal regions need to “tap the potential and implement more support policies,” he said.

Those areas need to work hard to stabilize employment of local and non-local workers as they provide jobs for about 70% of China’s migrant workers hat work outside their home provinces, Li said. He added those locales account for over a third of the nation’s economy and nearly 40% of China’s overall fiscal income, and contribute almost 80% of net payments from local governments to the central government. As such, they’re a pillar of the country’s fiscal strength, according to Li.

Economic activities showed early signs of improvement in June, as Covid outbreaks and lockdowns eased. But high-frequency data suggest the economy contracted in the second quarter.

Li on Thursday called for efficient coordination between pandemic controls and economic development, and urged local and central governments to work together to help keep the economy “operating within a reasonable range.” He also said China is committed to opening up no matter how overseas conditions change.

