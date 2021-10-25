China’s Liu He and Janet Yellen Talk Again on Issues of Concern

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen talked Tuesday, exchanging views on the macroeconomic situation and cooperation during a “pragmatic, candid and constructive” conversation, China’s commerce ministry said.

The two sides agreed that it’s very important for China and the U.S. to strengthen communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies, according to the statement. The two parties agreed to continue to communicate.

