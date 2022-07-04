(Bloomberg) -- China is concerned about US economic sanctions and tariffs, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He told Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Tuesday.

The Chinese side expressed its interest in issues including the lifting of additional tariffs on China, sanctions by the US and fair treatment of Chinese enterprises, Liu said in the video call, according to a statement from China’s Ministry of Commerce.

Both sides agree that it is significant for the US and China to strengthen communication and coordination on macro-economic policies and jointly maintain the stability of global industrial and supply chains, which will benefit the two countries and the rest of the world, it said. The two sides agreed to continue talking.

