(Bloomberg) -- China’s loan prime rates were kept steady for a 10th month in February.

The five-year loan prime rate was set at 4.65% in February, according to the People’s Bank of China. The one-year loan prime rate was set at 3.85%, it said.

The LPR is a revamped market indicator of the price that lenders charge clients for new loans, released on or around the 20th day of every month.

