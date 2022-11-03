(Bloomberg) -- A Shanghai food distributor seeking to list in Hong Kong has come under scrutiny for its ability to profit off China’s Covid lockdowns, after a listing prospectus touted how earnings margins soared as high as 70% during the city’s bruising two-month crisis.

Pang Pang Xiang (China) Co. Ltd., which typically sells meals and foodstuffs to school cafeterias and corporate canteens, said it recorded strong gross profit margins with a pivot to providing groceries to people stuck in their homes during the outbreak, when food shortages were rife.

The eye-catching figure was included in a preliminary prospectus the Shanghai-based company recently submitted to the Hong Kong stock exchange, where it is intending to make an initial public offering. It’s led to criticism in local media outlets, reflecting growing public resentment of China’s Covid Zero strategy of recurring lockdowns and mass testing, which has levied a heavy social and economic toll on the population even as some specific sectors benefit.

Gross profit margin was more than 50% during the first five months of 2022, according to the prospectus, and nearly half of Pang Pang Xiang’s revenues came from customers of “temporary and contingent services,” a new business the company launched to take orders from residential compounds, individuals, and government entities during the lockdown.

The numbers were a significant increase from 2021, when Pang Pang Xiang reported gross margins of about 34%, it said in the prospectus, and put the company ahead of peers at home and abroad.

Zhengzhou Qianweiyangchu Food, Co., a packaged-food manufacturer in China, reported 23% of gross profit margin for the third quarter, while gross profit margins of Houston-based Sysco Corp., a top food distributor in the US, have long hovered around or below 20%, according to financial reports.

Many Shanghai residents banded together to make group grocery purchases from companies such as Pang Pang Xiang during the lockdown, as the strict movement curbs shuttered stores and crimped food delivery services. Apartment blocks gathered bulk orders from households and tried to negotiate with food suppliers, normally at higher prices than usual.

Selected by the Shanghai government as a “supply guarantee key unit,” according to the prospectus, Pang Pang Xiang found itself one of over 70 companies designated to supply the locked-down city.

‘Not Sustainable’

The company’s IPO bid comes as China ramps up its Covid Zero curbs, with lockdowns in place from Wuhan to Zhengzhou, home to the world’s biggest iPhone factory. President Xi Jinping reinforced the country’s commitment to the zero-tolerance policy at the Communist Party’s once-in-five-years congress last month, and most experts don’t expect a significant easing in the approach this year.

The sources of the company’s profits are tricky for Pang Pang Xiang because generating revenue from locked-down citizens is not sustainable, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Angela Hanlee, who described the company’s margins as “very high.”

“I wonder whether a company that makes big money by providing food to school kids or locked-down citizens will be welcome by the market, as ESG awareness keeps getting elevated now in the investment community,” she said. “A company making above-standard margin from national disasters such as Covid may not sound right, and investors may choose to avoid firms which could be under authorities’ radar.”

In the prospectus, Pang Pang Xiang listed under the “key risks” section that its ability to sustain high levels of profit margin is uncertain. It also noted that other revenue channels had been hurt by Covid lockdowns in general.

The company didn’t respond to multiple emails and calls seeking comment.

Pang Pang Xiang’s profitability has led to negative coverage in Chinese media, with an analysis of the IPO filing appearing first on the New Economy IPO blog and then republished by aggregation sites Sohu and Sina.

On Oct. 31, New Economy IPO, a Wechat blog focused on stock markets, said in a statement that it had received a letter from Pang Pang Xiang’s lawyers demanding an apology for its comments implying that the company achieved those margins by eliminating competition or sacrificing food safety or quality.

