(Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech giant Lufax is exploring a U.S. initial public offering as soon as this year, Reuters reported, citing unidentified sources.

The company backed by Ping An Insurance Group has selected Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG to work on its share float, Reuters reported. Lufax is now prepping a confidential IPO filing and hasn’t decided on either the size or valuation of an eventual offering, it said. A representative for Lufax declined to comment on market speculation..

Lufax, once among the country’s largest peer-to-peer lenders, has morphed into an online giant offering wealth management and retail lending services. The startup, which has explored an IPO for some years, transformed its business after China launched a sweeping crackdown of a once-unruly P2P lending sector. Now an arm of Ping An, its assets under management dropped by 6.1% in 2019 after “asset portfolio adjustment and restrictions on consumer finance products” slashed transaction volumes by 30%.

