(Bloomberg) -- State Grid Corp. of China, the world’s biggest utility, is adding to its biggest pile of longer-term bond issuance in a decade to help fund major construction projects, as authorities pump trillions of yuan into infrastructure and try to avert more power shortages.

The company, which operates 88% of the country’s grid system, priced 25 billion yuan ($3.6 billion) of bonds due in 5 years in several parts Tuesday, according to filings with Chinamoney.com.cn. That brings its sales of notes due in at least five years to 50 billion yuan in 2022, the most since 2012, when it issued 55 billion yuan of such securities, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The utility said in offering documents that proceeds from the latest notes will be mainly used for major construction-related capital investments. Potential projects weren’t specified, but the company plans to undertake a 150 billion yuan effort to install ultra-high-voltage lines that would help transmit electricity from fast-expanding wind and solar plants in inland deserts to cities in central and eastern regions.

Such projects are in the spotlight after drought and blistering temperatures recently in parts of China prompted power restrictions as surging electricity demand and reduced hydroelectric power caused shortages. Some industrial operations had to temporarily close as a result. The world’s second-largest economy also experienced widespread electricity shortages last year as it transitions to cleaner energy.

“China’s corporate debt tends to be really short term and systemic financial risk is increasing,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis SA. “There is a trend to lengthen the maturity issuance of safe corporate names -- State Grid being an obvious one.”

Onshore borrowing costs for Chinese state-owned companies have reached multiyear lows as yields on sovereign debt haven’t risen like elsewhere globally. State Grid’s average coupon for 2022’s five-year notes is about 3%, on pace for a record low for the firm’s longer-term debt.

