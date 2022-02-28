(Bloomberg) -- China’s manufacturing activity improved marginally in February despite disruptions from the Lunar New Year holidays and fresh virus outbreaks.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.2, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, beating the median estimate of 49.8 in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, increased to 51.6, above the consensus forecast. The 50-level separates expansion from contraction.

Manufacturing activity at the beginning of each year is usually distorted by the week-long Lunar New Year holidays, which fell mostly in February this year. Many businesses and factories shut down and people traveled back to their hometowns for family gatherings during the period, although virus restrictions in parts of the country prompted some to remain in the cities where they work.

Factories were already struggling due to Covid flare-ups and sluggish demand even before the holidays, with the manufacturing PMI bumping up and down around 50 since August of last year. Authorities shifted to easing mode in the second half of last year as economic momentum faltered under a property downturn and sporadic virus outbreaks.

The central bank has acted in recent months by cutting interest rates, reducing the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve, and boosting credit expansion in the economy. China’s Politburo last week vowed to strengthen macroeconomic policies to stabilize the economy this year, suggesting more support could be unveiled at the National People’s Congress that kicks off this week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.