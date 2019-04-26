4h ago
China’s March Industrial Profits Rebound Amid Improving Economy
(Bloomberg) -- The profits of Chinese industrial companies rebounded amid a gathering economic recovery.
- Industrial firms’ profits rose 13.9 percent in March from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement Saturday. That compares with a 14 percent decline in the first two months of this year combined.
Key Insights
- The manufacturing outlook has turned brighter on robust output rebound, a record tax cut and improving credit conditions
- Lingering producer deflation risks and uncertainties from trade tensions still continue to weigh on business confidence
