(Bloomberg) -- The profits of Chinese industrial companies rebounded amid a gathering economic recovery.

Industrial firms’ profits rose 13.9 percent in March from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement Saturday. That compares with a 14 percent decline in the first two months of this year combined.

Key Insights

The manufacturing outlook has turned brighter on robust output rebound, a record tax cut and improving credit conditions

Lingering producer deflation risks and uncertainties from trade tensions still continue to weigh on business confidence

(Updates with chart.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Carrie Hong in Hong Kong at chong61@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Jeffrey Black, John McCluskey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.