(Bloomberg) -- The profits of Chinese industrial companies rebounded amid a gathering economic recovery.

  • Industrial firms’ profits rose 13.9 percent in March from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement Saturday. That compares with a 14 percent decline in the first two months of this year combined.

Key Insights

  • The manufacturing outlook has turned brighter on robust output rebound, a record tax cut and improving credit conditions
  • Lingering producer deflation risks and uncertainties from trade tensions still continue to weigh on business confidence

