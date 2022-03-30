(Bloomberg) -- Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. reported profit gains of more than 10% in 2021 in a recovery year following the outbreak of the pandemic, but now face mounting challenges from a wobbly real estate market and rising Covid infections.

ICBC’s net income grew 10.3% to 348.3 billion yuan, while Agricultural Bank saw its profit rise 11.7% to to 241 billion yuan, the lenders said in filings Wednesday. It was the biggest jump in profit for ICBC, China’s largest lender, since 2012.

China’s $54 trillion banking sector is staging a comeback after policy makers moved to stabilize economic growth and loosened lending restrictions. China’s other mega banks, China Construction Bank Corp., Bank of China Ltd., Bank of Communications Co., have all reported their biggest annual profit growth in nearly a decade.

But challenges are rising for the industry as the debt crisis rippling through the property market and a resurgence in Covid infections, which has forced a partial shutdown in the financial capital Shanghai, threatens growth. Potential fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is another wild card for the sector. Several financial executives have pointed to external factors and geopolitical risks that could pressure earnings in 2022.

Last week, Bocom president Liu Jun said the lender faces the most challenging year in his 30-year banking career in 2022, citing Covid, geopolitical risks and shrinking domestic demand.

“The fast profit growth of state banks in 2021 is mainly due to the low base and the rapid growth of asset scale,” said Zhang Shuaishuai, an analyst at China International Capital Corp. “Looking ahead, we anticipate the profit growth will return to a balanced level of 5% to 6%.”

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analyst Shujin Chen wrote in a note March 27 that the earnings growth for banks likely peaked in 2021.

Borrowing by Chinese businesses plunged in the first quarter and interest rates on loans surged to a record despite the central bank’s efforts to encourage more lending, according to China Beige Book International. Only 16% of the companies surveyed by CBBI, a provider of independent economic data, applied for loans in the first three months of 2022, the lowest since the quarterly poll began in 2012, according to the report.

Still, Bank of China President Liu Jin said Tuesday at a press conference that the central government’s effort to boost the economy provided opportunities for growth for the banking sector.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.