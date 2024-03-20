(Bloomberg) -- A joint venture between China’s SAIC Motor Corp. and India’s JSW Group plans to roll out a high-end electric sports car in India to capture a bigger slice of one of the few large markets where the electric vehicle segment is still growing rapidly.

JSW MG Motor India Pvt. will bring Cyberster to India, Sajjan Jindal who helms the JSW Group told reporters at an event in Mumbai Wednesday. He did not disclose key details such as the time line for launch or expected pricing. The Cyberster is also expected to start selling in Europe this year.

The joint venture, that was announced in November, aims to sell one million passenger electric vehicles by 2030 and will launch an EV and an internal combustion car this year, Parth Jindal, Sajjan’s son and managing director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints said at the event.

JSW and MG Motor are the latest to join a slew of carmakers doubling down on the burgeoning EV market in the world’s most-populous nation — a rare bright spot as EVs experience a cooling market in China, the US and Europe. India’s affluent car buyers are leaning toward EVs — 1.5 million were sold last year — while Tesla Inc. hasn’t entered the market yet, leaving the field open for heavyweights such as BYD Co. and Tata Motors Ltd.

MG Motor, on its own, already sells two electric vehicles in India - a five-door ZS EV and the two-door Comet. In May, the automaker said it was expecting to derive as much as three-quarters of its sales in India from electric cars by 2028.

MG Motor India sold over 8,100 vehicles in the first two months of this year, up 12.5% from the same period last year, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association.

‘Maruti Movement’

“Our idea is to bring a newly designed car every three to four months” from September onward, Sajjan Jindal said at the media event. “We will manufacture them in India and also export them to the most developed markets.”

He added that this vision was to do to the Indian EV sector what Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. did in the 1980s with its affordable, small cars that transformed the Indian automotive space.

“With MG, my dream is to create a Maruti movement” in new energy vehicles, Sajjan Jindal said. JSW owns 35% in the joint venture.

The JV has a manufacturing plant in Gujarat and aims to increase production capacity to 300,000 vehicles a year from 100,000, the company said in a statement Wednesday. JSW Energy Ltd. is also investing in EV charging infrastructure, plugging as one of the biggest gaps hindering a wider adoption of electric cars in India.

