(Bloomberg) -- China’s equity traders are chasing the bull market in China’s tech-heavy ChiNext Index, sending the gauge to a four-year high.

The index rose as much as 2.3% on Friday to its highest level since April 2016, on volume that was 43% higher than the three-month average. After gaining 4.7% this week, the measure is trading at the highest level in three years versus a gauge of large caps. It’s up 26% since its March low, with its relative-strength index rising to overbought levels.

The gains signal bullish momentum may be returning to China’s stock market, after a lack of conviction meant Chinese benchmarks lagged the rest of the world in May. As a market that’s driven by liquidity and where leverage remains rampant, the ChiNext is often a barometer of shifts in sentiment onshore.

Policy makers last week unveiled a series of rule changes for the ChiNext venue, including doubling daily price limits for all stocks, a streamlined process for listing applications and scrapping price caps altogether for stocks in their first five days of trading. Companies were invited to apply for IPOs on the board from Monday.

Also helping sentiment is China’s push with a six-year, $1.4 trillion plan it calls “new infrastructure” that covers a range of areas, including 5G wireless networks, autonomous driving and automated factories. Some ChiNext stocks exposed to these businesses rose on Friday, with e-car battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. rising 4.6%.

