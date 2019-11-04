(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for Next China, a weekly email on where the nation stands now and where it's going next.

China’s Nasdaq-style Star board appears to be losing its shine as investor demand sags.

The six stocks that debuted on the new tech board in Shanghai last week rose by an average 116% on day one and are heading for a mean 69% first-week gain. While this is still a stellar performance, it’s far short of predecessors’ eye-popping surges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The previous 35 stocks that listed since the Star market went live in July saw an average 152% first-day rally and were up 158% after a week. Some of the companies that debuted last week, including Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co. Ltd. and Shenzhen JPT Opto-Electronics Co., were up less than 15% in their first week, the worst among companies that have listed so far on the board. The smallest first-week gain among the previous cohort was the 34% rise by Shanghai Bright Power Semiconductor Co.

A surfeit of stocks relative to investors might be to blame for the more muted trading of late. After reduced activity following a busy day on July 22 when the new board launched to much fanfare, new listings rebounded last week as daily trading volume had already begun to drop off.

Read more: China Speeds Up Tech Listings as Star Board Booms

Another factor hurting demand is that individual investors need at least half a million yuan ($71,162) in stock-portfolio value and two years’ trading experience to buy securities on the Star board, which limits the pool of buyers.

The Star market is China’s testing ground for new listing rules geared toward technology startups. It has scrapped limits on valuations and first-day price gains and is open to companies that are not yet profitable.

