(Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks with heavy exposure to mortgages will largely benefit from new rules that lower the capital required to be set aside, analysts said.

China’s National Administration of Financial Regulation on Thursday issued rules that allow for more differentiated risk weighting for banks, with a transitional period of two years, according to a statement. The rules, which will be in effect on Jan. 1 next year, kept the minimum core tier-one capital adequacy ratio of 5% unchanged.

The changes will lead to an average 25% cut in risk weightings assigned to mortgage loans at first-tier banks with assets of more than 500 billion yuan ($68 billion), freeing up nearly 1 trillion yuan in capital, GF Securities Co. analysts led by Ni Jun wrote in a note Thursday.

Banks with higher mortgage exposure will see more capital savings, analysts led by Lin Yingqi at China International Capital Corp. wrote in a note. China had 38.4 trillion yuan of outstanding home mortgages as of end-September, according to data from the central bank.

The rules, which trimmed capital charges for commercial banks to hold subordinated bonds and equity investment, should boost the core tier-one capital adequacy ratios for most first-tier lenders by 35 basis points, and 21 basis points for big state-owned banks, CICC said. That should alleviate the pressure especially for big SOE lenders and city commercial banks which have a relatively higher growth in assets.

Risk weightings have been lowered to lend to retail, corporates and non-bank financial institutions, according to GF.

Chinese authorities placed financial stability high up on their agenda as they seek to revive the world’s second largest economy without stoking much unintended risks. The nation’s $56 trillion banking sector is of particular focus in their efforts to safeguard stability, as they’ve been shouldering part of the economic rescue responsibility to salvage troubled developers and local government financing vehicles.

