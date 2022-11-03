(Bloomberg) -- China published new regulations for its national carbon market that are unlikely to reduce an oversupply of allowances keeping trading activity constrained and prices low.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Thursday published a consultation paper on its website laying out guidelines for the next stage of the market it launched last year. The ministry gave power plants the calculations it plans to use in allocating free allowances to them to cover 2021 and 2022 emissions, with a compliance deadline at the end of 2023, according to the paper.

More than 2,000 major power plants are already enrolled in the carbon market, which covers more emissions than any other on the planet. The government gives power plants allowances to emit a certain about of carbon, and plants must purchase extra allowances to cover any excess emissions.

The government initially gave out so many allowances, though, that market participants ended up with a surplus, suppressing trading and leaving prices at just a fraction of what they are in the more mature and active European carbon market.

The new guidelines change a key benchmark to allow 6.5% less pollution per unit of power generated. The change isn’t large enough to reduce the oversupply, said Qin Yan, a Refinitiv analyst.

The new allocations will take into account economic pressures from Covid outbreaks, the country’s energy security goals and emissions-peaking schedules, the ministry said in the consultation paper, which stakeholders can provide feedback on until Nov. 12.

