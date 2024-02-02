(Bloomberg) -- China’s new-energy vehicle sales are off to a sluggish start this year, hampered by weak consumer sentiment and strife in the property market.

Shipments of NEVs — fully electric and plug-in hybrids — to dealers in January dropped 37% from December to 700,000 units, according to preliminary data released Friday by China’s Passenger Car Association. On an annual basis, sales climbed 80%, but that is from a low base as the Lunar New Year holiday fell in January in 2023. This year, it is in February.

The monthly slowdown also reflects efforts by automakers to push sales at the end of last quarter to meet annual goals. Market leader BYD Co. was among those doling out discounts and incentives in December.

With competition rising and EV sales growth slowing, the likes of Tesla Inc. have continued to roll out price cuts and financing deals to boost sales ahead of this year’s Lunar New Year holiday.

Tesla delivered 71,447 vehicles in January, the PCA said, without disclosing how many were domestic shipments or exports. Aito, the electric car brand co-developed by Huawei Technologies Co. and Seres Group Co., reported 32,973 deliveries in January, exceeding Chinese forerunners Li Auto Inc., Nio Inc., and Xpeng Inc.

The PCA didn’t provide a figure for overall passenger vehicles sales in January in Friday’s preliminary report. Earlier this week, a statement from the association showed passenger car sales between Jan. 1 and Jan. 28 were 15% lower than the same period in December, narrower than the decline for NEVs.

The dip in January sales may reflect broader concern among Chinese consumers as the economy struggles to rebound from the Covid pandemic. Consumer prices are on their longest streak of declines since 2009, triggering fears the country will enter a deflationary spiral. Nearly a third of Chinese office workers reported falling salaries last year.

Still, shipments of NEVs to dealers are projected to increase 25% to 11 million units this year, the PCA has said. While still expanding, that’s a slowdown from 36% growth in 2023 and 96% in 2022.

